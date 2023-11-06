EU increases aid to Gaza by 25 mn euros

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the EU is increasing its humanitarian aid for Gaza by 25 million Euros ($27 million).

"By doing so the European Union will spend a total of 100 million euros in humanitarian aid for the civilians in Gaza," von der Leyen told EU diplomats in Brussels.

Von der Leyen said flows of aid into Gaza from Egypt "remain too small" and the EU was working on setting up other possible routes including deliveries via sea from Cyprus.