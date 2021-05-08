UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, India Agree To Revive Free Trade Talks

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

EU, India Agree to Revive Free Trade Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The European Union and India agreed on Saturday to restart the stalled free trade talks and find solutions to long-standing market access issues.

"We agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement which would respond to the current challenges," a joint statement read.

The statement was issued after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by video with EU leaders meeting in Portugal. European Council chief Charles Michel called the meeting a "new chapter" in EU-India strategic partnership.

The leaders also agreed to begin negotiations on a stand-alone investment protection deal and a separate pact on geographical indications, which could be integrated into the trade arrangement.

Talks on a trade pact between the EU and India broke off in 2013 amid disagreements over EU subsidies to the agriculture sector, patent protection, data security, EU curbs on the work of Indian professionals in Europe, and access to India's government procurement market.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Europe Agriculture Narendra Modi European Union Portugal Market Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

6 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

6 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

6 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

6 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.