EU, India Agree to Strengthen Strategic Partnership, Trade - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The EU and Indian leadership have agreed at the 15th summit on Wednesday, held in an online format, to strengthen their strategic partnership based on common values and develop trade relations.

India was represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the EU was represented by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"The leaders decided to strengthen the EU-India Strategic Partnership, based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for human rights, aiming at delivering concrete benefits for the people in the EU and India," the joint statement read.

The sides also discussed the state of economic relations and trade and agreed to work toward mutually beneficial cooperation.

"The leaders agreed to further develop their trade and investment relations to unleash their full potential particularly in the context of post-COVID-19 economic recovery and support sustainable growth and jobs on both sides. They reaffirmed their commitment to work towards balanced, ambitious and mutually-beneficial trade and investment agreements, opening markets and creating a level playing field on both sides," the statement said.

The EU and Indian leaders also adopted a roadmap for the development of strategic partnership until 2025.