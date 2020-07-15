UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, India Agree To Strengthen Strategic Partnership, Trade - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:04 PM

EU, India Agree to Strengthen Strategic Partnership, Trade - Statement

The EU and Indian leadership have agreed at the 15th summit on Wednesday, held in an online format, to strengthen their strategic partnership based on common values and develop trade relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The EU and Indian leadership have agreed at the 15th summit on Wednesday, held in an online format, to strengthen their strategic partnership based on common values and develop trade relations.

India was represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the EU was represented by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"The leaders decided to strengthen the EU-India Strategic Partnership, based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for human rights, aiming at delivering concrete benefits for the people in the EU and India," the joint statement read.

The sides also discussed the state of economic relations and trade and agreed to work toward mutually beneficial cooperation.

"The leaders agreed to further develop their trade and investment relations to unleash their full potential particularly in the context of post-COVID-19 economic recovery and support sustainable growth and jobs on both sides. They reaffirmed their commitment to work towards balanced, ambitious and mutually-beneficial trade and investment agreements, opening markets and creating a level playing field on both sides," the statement said.

The EU and Indian leaders also adopted a roadmap for the development of strategic partnership until 2025.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Democracy Narendra Modi Market Jobs

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

Indian Interior Ministry Bans Facebook Among Param ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Discuss Coronavirus, Other Pressing ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Agrees to Independent In ..

2 minutes ago

82 arrested over profiteering, violation of SOPs

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.