EU, India Hold Virtual Consultations On Disarmament - New Delhi

EU, India Hold Virtual Consultations on Disarmament - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) A sixth round of EU-Indian consultations on disarmament and non-proliferation took place in a virtual setting on Monday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the area of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security issues, export control regimes, strategic stability environment," a press release read.

The ministry said that the talks aimed at "enhancing mutual understanding" and were part of a broader dialogue between the two strategic partners.

EU and Indian leaders adopted a five-year roadmap for their strategic cooperation at an online summit in July. They agreed to hold annual disarmament talks and work toward "tangible outcomes" on shared objectives related to nonproliferation.

