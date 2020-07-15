EU-India Summit to Be Held Via Video Conference on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The 15th EU-India summit will be held via video conference on Wednesday between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles.

The talks are expected to be focused on global cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, EU-India Strategic Partnership and other multilateral issues. The video conference will start at 13:00 GMT.

Modi was initially set to travel to Brussels for the summit in mid-March but the meeting was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.