EU-India Talks Part Of Brussels' Efforts To Play Greater Global Role - EU's Michel

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

EU-India Talks Part of Brussels' Efforts to Play Greater Global Role - EU's Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Wednesday's EU-India summit comes as part of the European Union's efforts to play a greater role on the global stage, President of the European Council Charles Michel said in a statement following the talks.

"As power dynamics shift across the globe, the EU wants to play a stronger role in the region, and as a global actor. Today's substantive dialogue with India will reinforce these strategic goals," a statement from Michel's office read.

The 15th EU-India summit was the first held in a videoconference format and included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

According to Michel, the conference centered on bilateral relations, regional security and economic recovery after the pandemic.

The European Atomic Energy Community sealed an agreement with the Indian side to boost cooperation in research and development for peaceful nuclear energy, the statement went on without providing any more details.

India and the EU share many values as the world's two largest democracies, Michel's statement read.

Modi, for his part, in a tweet hailed the talks as "fruitful."

The summit was initially scheduled to take place in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

