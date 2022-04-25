UrduPoint.com

EU, India To Cooperate In Renewable Energy Development - EU Commission Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

The European Union and India will cooperate in the development of clean renewable energy to diversify away from Russian fossil fuels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

"Energy security is one of the most pressing topics for India and Europe. The EU will diversify away from Russian fossil fuels and will invest heavily in clean renewable energy.

So cooperation (between EU and India) on solar and green hydrogen is key. #GlobalGateway can play a crucial role here," she said on Twitter.

Von der Leyen, who arrived in New Deli for a two-day visit, acknowledged on Sunday India's efforts in addressing climate change and commitment to renewable energy.

On April 8, the EU announced the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included a ban on imports of coal and other solid fossil fuels that serve as important sources of revenue for Russia.

