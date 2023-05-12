EU, India to Discuss Strategic, Green Technologies on May 16 - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Representatives from the European Union and India will discuss strategic, digital, and green technologies at a special forum in Brussels on May 16, European Commission spokeswoman Miriam Garcia Ferrer said on Friday.

"The first ministerial meeting of the EU-India trade and technology council will be held on May 16 in Brussels," the spokeswoman told a press briefing.

Three working groups have prepared reports on strategic technologies, digital governance and connectivity, green technologies, trade investment, and sustainable foreign exchange, Ferrer added.