EU, Indonesia Hold 5th Security Policy Dialogue in Virtual Format - Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The European Union and Indonesia on Wednesday held their fifth Security Policy Dialogue in a virtual format to discuss a wide range of defense-related topics, a statement from Brussels read.

"During the meeting, the EU and Indonesia discussed a wide range of issues encompassing the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, countering narcotics, peacekeeping, maritime security, cyber security, non-proliferation and disaster management," the communique read.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to protecting victims of terrorism, especially women and children, the statement went on.

Implementation of cooperation between both sides was slowed due to the pandemic, but despite that, they are setting high ambitions in developing their partnership in security and defense. The pandemic was also blamed for delaying the meeting before the sides decided to go ahead in a videoconferencing format.

The largest country in Southeast Asia by all parameters, Indonesia's sovereign waters form crucial isthmuses and straits connecting Europe and China.