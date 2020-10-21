UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, Indonesia Hold 5th Security Policy Dialogue In Virtual Format - Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:39 PM

EU, Indonesia Hold 5th Security Policy Dialogue in Virtual Format - Brussels

The European Union and Indonesia on Wednesday held their fifth Security Policy Dialogue in a virtual format to discuss a wide range of defense-related topics, a statement from Brussels read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The European Union and Indonesia on Wednesday held their fifth Security Policy Dialogue in a virtual format to discuss a wide range of defense-related topics, a statement from Brussels read.

"During the meeting, the EU and Indonesia discussed a wide range of issues encompassing the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, countering narcotics, peacekeeping, maritime security, cyber security, non-proliferation and disaster management," the communique read.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to protecting victims of terrorism, especially women and children, the statement went on.

Implementation of cooperation between both sides was slowed due to the pandemic, but despite that, they are setting high ambitions in developing their partnership in security and defense. The pandemic was also blamed for delaying the meeting before the sides decided to go ahead in a videoconferencing format.

The largest country in Southeast Asia by all parameters, Indonesia's sovereign waters form crucial isthmuses and straits connecting Europe and China.

Related Topics

Europe China European Union Brussels Indonesia Women All From Asia

Recent Stories

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And ..

13 minutes ago

‘Conquer your demons’

18 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

19 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

30 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

40 minutes ago

Damascus raises fuel prices blaming US sanctions

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.