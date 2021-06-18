EU inflation up to 2.3 pct in May

UrduPoint.com
Annual inflation in the European Union (EU) continued to rise in May, reaching 2.3 percent, up from 2 percent in April, according to final data issued by the EU's statistical office, Euro-stat, on Thursday

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Annual inflation in the European Union (EU) continued to rise in May, reaching 2.3 percent, up from 2 percent in April, according to final data issued by the EU's statistical office, Euro-stat, on Thursday.

Euro-stat said the lowest annual rates were registered in Greece (-1.2 percent), Malta (0.2 percent) and Portugal (0.5 percent).

The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (5.3 percent), Poland (4.6 percent) and Luxembourg (4 percent).

The statistical office said a sharp spike in energy prices and more expensive services boosted consumer inflation, with energy prices adding 1.19 percentage points to the overall year-on-year figure and services 0.45 percentage points, while food, alcohol and tobacco added 0.15 percentage points.

