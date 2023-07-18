EU Informally Agreed to Impose Military Sanctions Against Belarus - Reports

Member states of the European Union have informally agreed to impose a package of military sanctions against Belarus, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing three EU diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Member states of the European Union have informally agreed to impose a package of military sanctions against Belarus, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing three EU diplomats.

According to Politico, sanctions will target battlefield equipment, including aviation parts, and the list of items will mirror the sanctions package against Moscow to counter illegal supply of military components to Russia via Belarus.