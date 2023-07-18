Open Menu

EU Informally Agreed To Impose Military Sanctions Against Belarus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 10:37 PM

EU Informally Agreed to Impose Military Sanctions Against Belarus - Reports

Member states of the European Union have informally agreed to impose a package of military sanctions against Belarus, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing three EU diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Member states of the European Union have informally agreed to impose a package of military sanctions against Belarus, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing three EU diplomats.

According to Politico, sanctions will target battlefield equipment, including aviation parts, and the list of items will mirror the sanctions package against Moscow to counter illegal supply of military components to Russia via Belarus.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Belarus

Recent Stories

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier ..

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier by North Korea After Crossing ..

2 minutes ago
 U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Win ..

U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Winners on Voyage to Space Camp

2 minutes ago
 Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

2 minutes ago
 Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat W ..

Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat Wave in Spain - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Awareness Seminar held to educate teachers regard ..

Awareness Seminar held to educate teachers regarding prevention of corporal pun ..

6 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US, Allies Working on Bilateral Secu ..

Pentagon Says US, Allies Working on Bilateral Security Guarantee Deals With Ukra ..

6 minutes ago
Poland Moves Troops to East as Wagner Group Arrive ..

Poland Moves Troops to East as Wagner Group Arrives in Belarus - Defense Ministr ..

6 minutes ago
 PMDC directs pharmaceutical companies to follow ba ..

PMDC directs pharmaceutical companies to follow barcoding rules

6 minutes ago
 Medical waste disposal system fully functional: PI ..

Medical waste disposal system fully functional: PIMS

6 minutes ago
 Canadian Inflation Down to 2.8% in June, Lowest Si ..

Canadian Inflation Down to 2.8% in June, Lowest Since 2021 - Statistics Agency

7 minutes ago
 Hayatabad suicide blast necessitates decisive acti ..

Hayatabad suicide blast necessitates decisive action against inimical forces, te ..

18 minutes ago
 Sana, Italian envoy pledge to strengthen bilateral ..

Sana, Italian envoy pledge to strengthen bilateral relations, security cooperati ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World