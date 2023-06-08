EU Initiates Legal Action Against Poland Over 'Russian Influence' Committee Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The European Commission on Thursday launched an infringement procedure against Poland over its controversial committee that will be tasked with investigating alleged Russian influence on the country's internal security.

"Today, the European Commission opened an infringement procedure by sending a letter of formal notice to Poland for violations of EU law. This decision follows a thorough assessment by the Commission of the new law in Poland on the State Committee for the Examination of Russian influence on the internal security of Poland between 2007 and 2022, which is in force since 31 May 2023," the commission said in a statement.

The EU executive believes that Poland's new law "unduly interferes with the democratic process" and, in particular, violates several EU principles, such as the principle of democracy, the principles of legality and non-retroactivity of sanctions, the right to effective judicial protection and the requirements of EU law on data protection, according to the statement.

The activities of the committee could limit the effectiveness of the political rights of persons elected in democratic elections, the commission added.

Poland has 21 Calendar days to respond to the letter of formal notice.

Polish President Andrzej Duda last week signed into law a bill establishing a state committee to investigate alleged Russian influence on the country's internal security between 2007 and 2022. The EU executive said it had decided to take legal action against Poland over the law because it was concerned that the country's ruling Law and Justice party would use the committee to bar opposition politicians from running for office. Meanwhile, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, the Polish Foreign Ministry's secretary of state for European policy, said that all democracies should stand by Warsaw's efforts to "explore and limit Russian influence" and promised to challenge the commission's narrative with facts.