EU Inks Deals With Vaccine Makers To Back-Up Production Capacities For Future Emergencies

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The European Commission said Friday it had signed deals with four European pharmaceutical companies to be able to quickly secure millions of doses of essential vaccines in the event of a future public health emergency.

"These capacities will be kept operational and can be activated quickly, securing a total of 325 million doses per year in case of a public health emergency," the Commission's health executive agency, HaDEA, said.

The EU is reserving capacity to produce mRNA vaccines at Pfizer's Irish and Belgian plants, vector-based vaccines at Bilthoven Biologicals sites in the Netherlands, and protein-based vaccines at Reig Jofre and Laboratorios Hipra SA factories in Spain.

The agreements are not directly related to COVID-19 vaccines. The Commission said the coronavirus pandemic had highlighted the need for the EU to be better prepared for future health emergencies.

Spain's Reig Jofre said the deal was signed for an initial period of four years. It can be extended for two further periods, for a total of up to eight years. Vaccines will be produced and delivered within 12 months of an emergency being declared.

