EU Institutions Agree On Rules To Digitalize Schengen Visa Procedure - Council

Published June 13, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Council negotiators and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement on rules to digitalize the Schengen visa procedure, the Council of the European Union said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Council negotiators and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement on rules to digitalize the Schengen visa procedure, the Council of the European Union said on Tuesday.

"Council negotiators and the European Parliament have provisionally agreed on rules to digitalise the visa procedure. The regulation introduces the possibility to apply for a visa online and replaces the current visa sticker with a digital visa," the statement read.

The statement said that the transition to digital will make the visa application procedure more efficient and improve the security of the Schengen area.

"The digital visa will make the application process easier for travelers, simplifies the administrative procedure and increases the security of the Schengen area by for example reducing the risk of falsification and theft of the visa sticker," Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said.

The adoption process in the Council and the European Parliament will start after the approval of the agreement by member states, the statement said.

According to the statement, the EU will create a single website where travelers can "introduce all relevant data, upload electronic copies of their travel- and supporting documents, and pay their visa fees." The system will automatically determine which EU country is responsible for issuing the visa on the basis of the duration of stay.

