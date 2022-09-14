UrduPoint.com

EU Intelligence Chief Cancels Taiwan Trip After Information Leaked To Beijing - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 11:00 AM

EU Intelligence Chief Cancels Taiwan Trip After Information Leaked to Beijing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The director of the European Union Intelligence and Situation Centre, Jose Casimiro Morgado, canceled his visit to Taiwan, scheduled for October, after his visit plans became known to Beijing, the Politico newspaper has reported, citing two diplomats familiar with the situation.

An EU spokesperson later said that Morgado did not initially plan a visit but only a telephone conversation with Taiwanese officials, however the intelligence director decided to cancel these plans following China's reaction after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August, the Politico reported.

There is no information whether an investigation has been launched into the possible source of the leak, according to the newspaper.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. After Pelosi's visit, three more US delegations arrived in Taiwan in just one month.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable

Related Topics

Business China European Union Visit Beijing Nancy August October From

Recent Stories

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakis ..

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakistan flood victims

13 minutes ago
 Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sed ..

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

31 minutes ago
 PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO ..

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.