EU Intelligence Chief Cancels Taiwan Trip After Information Leaked to Beijing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The director of the European Union Intelligence and Situation Centre, Jose Casimiro Morgado, canceled his visit to Taiwan, scheduled for October, after his visit plans became known to Beijing, the Politico newspaper has reported, citing two diplomats familiar with the situation.

An EU spokesperson later said that Morgado did not initially plan a visit but only a telephone conversation with Taiwanese officials, however the intelligence director decided to cancel these plans following China's reaction after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August, the Politico reported.

There is no information whether an investigation has been launched into the possible source of the leak, according to the newspaper.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. After Pelosi's visit, three more US delegations arrived in Taiwan in just one month.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable