EU Intends To Adopt Strategic Compass Defense Program By March 2022 - Michel
Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The European Union intends to adopt the Strategic Compass defense program by March 2022, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Friday.
"The high representative [EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell] gave an update on the Strategic Compass that will guide our effort in security and defense, and we intend to adopt this by March 2022," Michel said at a press conference, held after a video call of of the commission members.