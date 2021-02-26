EU Intends to Adopt Strategic Compass Defense Program by March 2022 - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The European Union intends to adopt the Strategic Compass defense program by March 2022, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Friday.

"The high representative [EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell] gave an update on the Strategic Compass that will guide our effort in security and defense, and we intend to adopt this by March 2022," Michel said at a press conference, held after a video call of of the commission members.