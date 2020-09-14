UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Intends To Extend Airport Slot Waiver Until March Due To COVID-19 - Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:53 PM

EU Intends to Extend Airport Slot Waiver Until March Due to COVID-19 - Commissioner

The European Commission plans to extend the airport slot waiver until late March as the air travel industry is not expected to make a recovery anytime soon amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Transport Commissioner Adina Valean said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The European Commission plans to extend the airport slot waiver until late March as the air travel industry is not expected to make a recovery anytime soon amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Transport Commissioner Adina Valean said on Monday.

Airline slot waiver envisions a suspension of the rule that requires airlines to use at least 80 percent of their airport slots or vacate them. the International Air Transport Association first urged aviation regulators to introduce the slot waiver in March, and has been calling to extend it until next year. Earlier in September, airlines, airports and slot coordinators have agreed to keep the suspension in force for the upcoming winter season.

"To address the need for certainty and responding to traffic data, I intend to extend the slot waiver for the 2020/2021 winter season, until 27 March 2021," Valean said, as quoted in the commission's press release.

The official also praised the air travel industry stakeholders for agreeing on the waiver's extension and said that the move helped many airlines avoid financial losses and "ghost flights."

Valean also said that the air traffic remains low in the European Union and is not likely to recover this year.

Related Topics

European Union Traffic March September Industry Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Companies Able to Assist Qatar in Construction ..

22 seconds ago

Lavrov Says Western Partners Went Beyond All Reaso ..

24 seconds ago

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

25 seconds ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

26 seconds ago

National Assembly adopts motions to refer bills to ..

29 seconds ago

Ecuador to Negotiate Temporary Fishing Ban Near Ga ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.