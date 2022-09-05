UrduPoint.com

EU Intends To Review Defense Strategy In Light Of Events In Ukraine - Foreign Policy Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

EU Intends to Review Defense Strategy in Light of Events in Ukraine - Foreign Policy Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The European Union intends to review its defense strategy, the Strategic Compass, in order to include scenarios with large-scale troop movement and conventional war in the bloc's borders, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We are already starting to think on how to adapt our strategy to this new situation because this new situation will determine the future of our relationship with Russia and will also determine the new geopolitical lines in the world," Borrell said at the Inter-Parliamentary Conference on the Common Foreign and Security Policy in Prague.

The top EU official noted that the Strategic Compass was written, discussed and adopted before the start of a large-scale confrontation in Ukraine. The document considers various scenarios for the development of events, various threats and challenges, but "the idea of a war, a real war with conventional means and tools and big movements of troops" was not on the agenda.

At the end of March, EU leaders approved the Strategic Compass, a plan of action for strengthening the EU's security and defense policy by 2030. The strategic document outlines the bloc's vision and detailed objectives on the security of all 27 member states. The strategic plan provides for the formation of a strong EU Rapid Deployment Capacity of up to 5,000 troops for different types of crises.

In addition, the EU member states will have to conduct regular live exercises on land and at sea, enhance military mobility, strengthen civilian and military missions as part of the Common Defense and Security Policy.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia European Union Prague March All Top

Recent Stories

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

22 minutes ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

60 minutes ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

1 hour ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.