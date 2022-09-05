EU Intends to Review Defense Strategy in Light of Events in Ukraine - Foreign Policy Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The European Union intends to review its defense strategy, the Strategic Compass, in order to include scenarios with large-scale troop movement and conventional war in the bloc's borders, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We are already starting to think on how to adapt our strategy to this new situation because this new situation will determine the future of our relationship with Russia and will also determine the new geopolitical lines in the world," Borrell said at the Inter-Parliamentary Conference on the Common Foreign and Security Policy in Prague.

The top EU official noted that the Strategic Compass was written, discussed and adopted before the start of a large-scale confrontation in Ukraine. The document considers various scenarios for the development of events, various threats and challenges, but "the idea of a war, a real war with conventional means and tools and big movements of troops" was not on the agenda.

At the end of March, EU leaders approved the Strategic Compass, a plan of action for strengthening the EU's security and defense policy by 2030. The strategic document outlines the bloc's vision and detailed objectives on the security of all 27 member states. The strategic plan provides for the formation of a strong EU Rapid Deployment Capacity of up to 5,000 troops for different types of crises.

In addition, the EU member states will have to conduct regular live exercises on land and at sea, enhance military mobility, strengthen civilian and military missions as part of the Common Defense and Security Policy.