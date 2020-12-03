UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Intensifies Fight Against Disinformation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:28 PM

EU intensifies fight against disinformation

The EU on Thursday announced plans to step up the fight against disinformation in Europe at a time when anti-vaccine content is spreading, fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The EU on Thursday announced plans to step up the fight against disinformation in Europe at a time when anti-vaccine content is spreading, fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Commission also plans to regulate political advertising and to better protect journalists as part of its Democracy Action Plan.

"Disinformation is not a trivial thing... We are speaking about really dangerous attacks," EU commission vice-president Vera Jourova told AFP.

The plan by the EU executive intends to strengthen its existing code of conduct against disinformation, which was launched in 2018.

It was signed by Google, Facebook, Twitter, microsoft and in June 2020 by TikTok, as well as players in the advertising sector.

But the EU believes self-regulation is no longer adequate and the new measures will coincide with the much-anticipated Digital Services Act, to be proposed by the commission on December 15.

The commission, which has already denounced campaigns allegedly launched by Russia and China linked to the pandemic, is seeking the power to impose financial penalties on foreign agents.

It also wants to have a role in helping member states coordinate their response to disinformation attacks by foreign actors.

The EU executive also wants more transparency from the platforms on the sources of disinformation, their algorithms and more access to data for researchers.

Campaign group Avaaz said the plan could be ground-breaking if the platforms are held accountable with clear objectives and oversight.

"Or it could remain an ineffective declaration of intent," warned Avaaz campaign manager Luca Nicotra, if the platforms continue to report based on indicators they choose themselves.

The commission also said it would propose new legislation to regulate political advertising next year.

"We want the political advertising to be as transparent as possible, so that I, as a voter, know who is sending me this message, who pays for it, what's the purpose," Jourova said.

Related Topics

Google Russia Europe China Democracy Facebook Twitter Vera June December 2018 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

15 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

15 minutes ago

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

2 hours ago

UEFA Says Will Coordinate Information Campaign on ..

1 minute ago

Safe trip? Aboard the revamped Boeing 737 MAX's 1s ..

1 minute ago

No more concessions in Brexit talks, EU members wa ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.