EU Intensifies Work On 10th Sanctions Package Against Russia - Polish Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The European Union has intensified its work on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, with Poland making proposals to both impose new measures and strengthen existing ones, the Polish Ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sados, said on Thursday.

"The work has really been accelerated. Poland as a member of a group of like-minded countries is making proposals on new sanctions. Tightening up existing restrictions is also a constant process," Sados said, as quoted by Polish news agency PAP.

According to the report, the bloc wants to adopt another sanctions package before the EU-Ukraine summit scheduled to take place in Kiev in early February, with the new restrictions expected to target both Russia and Belarus.

The news agency added that the the EU would try to impose sanctions on diamond exports from Russia and expand existing lists of sanctioned individuals and entities.

At the same time, an EU source told Sputnik on Wednesday that the bloc was not discussing the adoption of the tenth sanctions package against Russia at the moment, and there were no proposals on the issue from any member state.

In late December, the European Union announced its ninth sanctions package against Russia, which includes new economic restrictions, as well as personal sanctions against nearly 200 individuals and organizations.

