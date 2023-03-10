EU Interested in Maintaining Contacts With Russian Opposition - Spokesperson

The European Union is interested in interacting with the members of the Russian opposition and supports those Russians who oppose domestic "repression," EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The European Union is interested in interacting with the members of the Russian opposition and supports those Russians who oppose domestic "repression," EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Friday.

"Those who are still opposing the regime and are active against the regime, of course, they have the support of the European Union... These are our natural interlocutors with whom we maintain regular contacts and we are interested to interact in the future as well, as long as they are credible and represent or have the legitimate backing of certain amounts and parts of the (Russian) population," Stano told a briefing in Brussels.

The official also said that the EU supported those Russians who are "against the current repression, internal domestic repression in Russia and those who are, of course, against the illegal aggression conducted by (the) Kremlin against Ukraine.

"

Many Russian opposition politicians left the country after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. However, there are still several Russian opposition parties that generally support government policies, including the left-wing nationalist Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF), the far-right populist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), the social conservative party A Just Russia � For Truth (SRZP), as well as the liberal New People.