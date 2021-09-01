UrduPoint.com

EU Interior Chief Says Afghanistan Needs To Avoid Becoming Terrorist Haven

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson stressed on Tuesday the importance of preventing Afghanistan from turning into a hotbed of terrorist activity in light of close ties between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda (terrorist groups, both banned in Russia).

In 2020, the Trump administration signed a deal with the Taliban that stipulated the United States would withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in exchange for assurances the country would not become a safe haven for terrorist groups. On Monday, the US completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, putting an end to the twenty-year mission.

"One of the most important aspects is to avoid that Afghanistan turns into a safe haven for terrorist groups.

We know there's strong relation or the close relation between Al-Qaeda and the Talibans. And we have seen the recent attacks from the Daesh [Islamic State, aka ISIS, banned in Russia] branch in Afghanistan. So, of course, this is a huge threat," Johansson said at a press conference after the Justice and Home Affairs Council.

Last week, several explosions targeted the Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Afghan wing of ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks. A source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik that over 1,300 people had been injured in a series of terrorist attacks, with the death toll standing at 110 people. At least 13 US service members were killed in the attack, according to the Pentagon.

