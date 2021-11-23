UrduPoint.com

EU Interior Commissioner Says Situation At Belarusian Border Starting To De-escalate

EU Interior Commissioner Says Situation at Belarusian Border Starting to De-escalate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The European Union is seeing signs that the migration crisis at the Belarusian border is beginning to subside, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday.

"The situation in #Belarus is starting to de-escalate. We can never be satisfied of course, as people have died thanks to (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko, but we can be satisfied with the EU joint and unified response. More proof why we need progress on #MigrationEU proposals," Johansson tweeted.

According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, 118 migrants left to their home countries on Monday with another group scheduled to depart today.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the Lukashenko government. Minsk has firmly rejected the accusations.

Over the past few weeks, several thousand migrants have gathered at the border between Belarus and Poland, hoping to get into the EU. Belarus is currently providing the stranded migrants with medical assistance, food, clothing and shelter.

