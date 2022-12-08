- Home
- World
- News
- EU Interior Ministers Approve Accession of Croatia to Schengen Area From January 1, 2023
EU Interior Ministers Approve Accession Of Croatia To Schengen Area From January 1, 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 08:04 PM
The Council of the European Union at the level of ministers of internal affairs has agreed on the accession of Croatia to the Schengen area from January 1 next year, the Czech Presidency of the EU announced.
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Council of the European Union at the level of ministers of internal affairs has agreed on the accession of Croatia to the Schengen area from January 1 next year, the Czech Presidency of the EU announced.
"The #Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade thanks to #EU2022CZ. Ministers approved #Croatia's membership as of 1 January 2023!," the Czech office tweeted.
Applications from Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen area have been rejected.