EU Interior Ministers Approve Accession of Croatia to Schengen Area From January 1, 2023

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Council of the European Union at the level of ministers of internal affairs has agreed on the accession of Croatia to the Schengen area from January 1 next year, the Czech Presidency of the EU announced.

"The #Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade thanks to #EU2022CZ. Ministers approved #Croatia's membership as of 1 January 2023!," the Czech office tweeted.

Applications from Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen area have been rejected.