Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

EU Interior Ministers Call for Reinforcing External Borders Against Terrorist Infiltration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The European Union should ensure comprehensive control over the entry and movements of people suspected of terrorist leanings by toughening checks on the Schengen area borders and, should the circumstances require, reinstating internal borders of member states, EU ministers of the interior said in a joint statement on Friday.

"We must effectively control our external borders, record entries and departures from the Schengen area in digital form, and cooperate more closely with third countries in order to combat terrorist threats," the statement read, proceeding to describe the entry of persons posing a terrorism and violent extremism threat a "major challenge for the security authorities."

The ministers especially emphasized the importance of a "significant strengthening of relations with third countries," particularly with regard to the facilitation of expulsions of unwanted persons.

"Should the situation demand it in exceptional cases, Member States retain the ability to decide to reintroduce and prolong temporary internal border controls in accordance with the Schengen Borders Code," the ministers said.

The statement stressed the importance of keeping terrorists ” especially those with combat experience ” from entering the Schengen area undetected even if they are citizens of an EU member state.

"We therefore remain determined to strengthen the protection of the external borders and perform systematic checks of all persons. This is a basic requirement for an area of free movement," the ministers said, vowing to reinforce the bloc's digitized controls system, the Schengen Information System, particularly by uploading more biometric data in it ex-ante, meaning before arrival.

The statement reiterated again the importance of cooperating with third parties for the purpose of obtaining relevant information from them, which the ministers said would be ideally processed by Europol.

The statement is issued in connection with a series of recent terrorist attacks in Europe and the bloc's subsequent pledge to ramp up counterterrorist provisions.

