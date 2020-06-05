EU Interior Ministers Favor Extending Entry Restrictions for Non-EU Nationals to July 1

Interior ministers of the European Union member states recommend the European Commission to extend entry restrictions for third countries' citizens by 14 days to July 1, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday, following ministerial talks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Interior ministers of the European Union member states recommend the European Commission to extend entry restrictions for third countries' citizens by 14 days to July 1, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday, following ministerial talks.

"As for entry from third countries, the overwhelming opinion was voiced that the European Commission should largely extend today's regulation on entry ban by 14 days to July 1, and a relevant recommendation was made," Seehofer said, as aired by N-tv broadcaster.

According to Seehofer, after July 1 a new decision may be made, which will take into consideration unique epidemiological situations in different countries, for example, Brazil, the United States and Russia.