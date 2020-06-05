UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Interior Ministers Favor Extending Entry Restrictions For Non-EU Nationals To July 1

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:19 PM

EU Interior Ministers Favor Extending Entry Restrictions for Non-EU Nationals to July 1

Interior ministers of the European Union member states recommend the European Commission to extend entry restrictions for third countries' citizens by 14 days to July 1, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday, following ministerial talks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Interior ministers of the European Union member states recommend the European Commission to extend entry restrictions for third countries' citizens by 14 days to July 1, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday, following ministerial talks.

"As for entry from third countries, the overwhelming opinion was voiced that the European Commission should largely extend today's regulation on entry ban by 14 days to July 1, and a relevant recommendation was made," Seehofer said, as aired by N-tv broadcaster.

According to Seehofer, after July 1 a new decision may be made, which will take into consideration unique epidemiological situations in different countries, for example, Brazil, the United States and Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Interior Minister German European Union Brazil United States May July From

Recent Stories

Govt's steps to provide low cost electricity to in ..

2 minutes ago

EU extends Pakistan GSP Plus status till 2022: Sen ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns online blasphemous c ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner pays visit to bazaars to monit ..

2 minutes ago

French Foreign Ministry Denies Harboring Venezuela ..

9 minutes ago

UK's MI5 Considers Theory of COVID-19 Originating ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.