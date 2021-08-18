UrduPoint.com

EU Interior Ministers To Discuss Afghanistan, Belarus - Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 04:03 PM

EU Interior Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan, Belarus - Commissioner

Interior ministers of EU member states will hold a meeting via videoconference on Wednesday to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan and the migration crisis on Lithuania-Belarus border, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Interior ministers of EU member states will hold a meeting via videoconference on Wednesday to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan and the migration crisis on Lithuania-Belarus border, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said.

The meeting of EU interior ministers was initially meant to discuss the spike in migrant flow from Belarus to the European Union through Lithuania's territory. Lithuania declared emergency on July 2 due to the uncontrolled migrant influx from across the border, which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he could not curb due to Western sanctions.

"Today at the meeting with Home Affairs Ministers we will discuss the situation at the EU borders with Belarus. I will also update Ministers on #Afghanistan and present a way forward," Johansson wrote on Twitter.

Her proposals for the "way forward" in Afghanistan include assistance to EU citizens and staff, including Afghan collaborators, in Afghanistan, and humanitarian aid to vulnerable people in Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

As the evacuation of foreign staff and some local populations from Afghanistan is underway, the commissioner also proposed halting forced deportations of unsuccessful asylum seekers and stepping up "legal, safe, organized pathways" to migration.

A spokesperson for the Slovenian Presidency of the Council told Sputnik that the meeting will also be attended by representatives of Europol and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

On Sunday, the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, forcing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to resign and flee abroad. The seizure of power resulted in thousands Afghans currently trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Twitter European Union Belarus Lithuania July Border Sunday Ashraf Ghani From

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pa ..

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaut ..

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaution in Afghanistan

23 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati results - collated

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati results - collated

4 minutes ago
 UK Gov't Awards Carbon-Control Auto Projects Worth ..

UK Gov't Awards Carbon-Control Auto Projects Worth $125Mln

4 minutes ago
 Hot weather predicted for parts of KP

Hot weather predicted for parts of KP

4 minutes ago
 Merkel, Biden to Talk About Afghanistan on Wednesd ..

Merkel, Biden to Talk About Afghanistan on Wednesday - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.