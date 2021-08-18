EU Interior Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan, Belarus - Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Interior ministers of EU member states will hold a meeting via videoconference on Wednesday to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan and the migration crisis on Lithuania-Belarus border, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said.

The meeting of EU interior ministers was initially meant to discuss the spike in migrant flow from Belarus to the European Union through Lithuania's territory. Lithuania declared emergency on July 2 due to the uncontrolled migrant influx from across the border, which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he could not curb due to Western sanctions.

"Today at the meeting with Home Affairs Ministers we will discuss the situation at the EU borders with Belarus. I will also update Ministers on #Afghanistan and present a way forward," Johansson wrote on Twitter.

Her proposals for the "way forward" in Afghanistan include assistance to EU citizens and staff, including Afghan collaborators, in Afghanistan, and humanitarian aid to vulnerable people in Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

As the evacuation of foreign staff and some local populations from Afghanistan is underway, the commissioner also proposed halting forced deportations of unsuccessful asylum seekers and stepping up "legal, safe, organized pathways" to migration.

A spokesperson for the Slovenian Presidency of the Council told Sputnik that the meeting will also be attended by representatives of Europol and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

On Sunday, the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, forcing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to resign and flee abroad. The seizure of power resulted in thousands Afghans currently trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.