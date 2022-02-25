UrduPoint.com

EU Interior Ministers To Hold Extraordinary Meeting On Ukraine This Weekend - Paris

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) An extraordinary meeting of the EU Council of Ministers of the Interior on the situation in Ukraine will be held this weekend, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

"After yesterday's meeting of the European Council, an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Interior of the 27 EU countries will be held this weekend to discuss concrete responses to the situation in Ukraine," Darmanin tweeted.

