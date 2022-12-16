EU Introduces Mechanism to Unfreeze Assets of Individuals Involved in Food Security

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Under the ninth sanctions package against Russia the EU plans to introduce a mechanism that will allow to unfreeze the assets of individuals, who play an important role in global food security, the Council of the EU said on Friday.

"However, in view of the Union's determined stance to avoid and combat food insecurity around the world, and in order to avoid disruptions in the payment channels for agricultural products, it was decided to introduce a new derogation allowing to unfreeze assets of, and to make funds and economic resources available to, certain individuals who held a significant role in international trade in agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilisers, prior to their listing," the press release said.

The Council of EU added that the restrictive measures against Russia are not targeting trade in agricultural and food products.