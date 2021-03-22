UrduPoint.com
EU Introduces Sanctions For 'Repression Against LGBTI Persons' In Russia's Chechnya

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

EU Introduces Sanctions for 'Repression Against LGBTI Persons' in Russia's Chechnya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The European Union slapped sanctions on 11 individuals and four entities responsible for human rights violations, including alleged repression of LGBTI persons in Russia's Chechen Republic, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

"The Council today decided to impose restrictive measures on eleven individuals and four entities responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses in various countries around the world ... The violations targeted today include ... torture and repression against LGBTI persons and political opponents in Chechnya in Russia," the Council of the EU said in a press release.

Chechen Republic Deputy Prime Minister Abuzaid Vismuradov faced the EU sanctions for allegedly personally overseeing "widespread and systematic persecutions in Chechnya."

