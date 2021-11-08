EU Introduces Social Climate Fund Worth Over 70Mln Euros - Von Der Leyen
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The European Union is introducing a new social climate fund worth more than 70 million Euros to support households on green transition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.
"We have proposed a new social climate fund worth more than 70 million euros this is designed to help consumers and vulnerable households in particular on their way to a climate-neutral future," von der Leyen said.