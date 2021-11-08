UrduPoint.com

EU Introduces Social Climate Fund Worth Over 70Mln Euros - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

EU Introduces Social Climate Fund Worth Over 70Mln Euros - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The European Union is introducing a new social climate fund worth more than 70 million Euros to support households on green transition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"We have proposed a new social climate fund worth more than 70 million euros this is designed to help consumers and vulnerable households in particular on their way to a climate-neutral future," von der Leyen said.

Related Topics

European Union Million

Recent Stories

NCOC chair lauds synergistic efforts for limiting ..

NCOC chair lauds synergistic efforts for limiting COVID-19 positivity ratio

7 minutes ago
 80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

7 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national secu ..

Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national security underway

15 minutes ago
 Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: ..

Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: Tarin

11 minutes ago
 Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 7 ..

Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 75% - Election Commission

11 minutes ago
 Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP2 ..

Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP26, Outdoing Any National Deleg ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.