EU Introduces Trade Measures Against US From Tuesday in WTO Dispute Over Boeing

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The European Union will introduce new trade measures on goods from the United States on Tuesday as part of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute over Boeing, Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of economy and trade, said on Monday.

"Regrettably, in spite of our best efforts, due to lack of progress from the U.S. side, we can confirm that the European Union will later today exercise our rights and impose the countermeasures awarded to us by the WTO in respect of Boeing," Dombrovskis said at a press conference.

The intention of the European Commission, which represents the interests of the entire EU in the WTO, is to publish the decision on the new trade measures in the Official Journal of the EU on Monday evening, he said.

It will come into force tomorrow, he added.

The European Commission has not yet disclosed the details of trade measures that it intends to introduce against the United States from Tuesday in the WTO dispute over Boeing, but we are talking about a similar approach that the United States took against the EU in the Airbus case, Dombrovskis said.

The European Union will be ready to cancel the duties on US goods it introduces on Tuesday if Washington also cancels its tariffs imposed in the dispute over Airbus, he added.