EU Introducing Price Cap for Russian Oil Products Together With G7 - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union was introducing a price cap for Russian oil products together with the G7.

"EU's import ban on Russian petroleum products comes into force on Sunday.

With the G7 we are putting price caps on these products, cutting Russia's revenue while ensuring stable global energy markets," she tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, the permanent representatives of the EU countries agreed on a price cap for Russian oil products.