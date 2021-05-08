EU Invites India to Work on Global Treaty on Pandemics

The European Union invited India on Saturday to join international efforts to draw up a global treaty on pandemics

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The European Union invited India on Saturday to join international efforts to draw up a global treaty on pandemics.

EU bosses and 27 heads of state met virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day to discuss their fight against the coronavirus as India is battling an unprecedented new wave of infections.

"The EU invited India to work towards an international treaty on pandemics within the framework of the WHO. In this context, we look forward to a successful Global Health Summit in Rome on 21 May 2021," their joint statement read.

The EU and India also committed to reform the World Health Organization (WHO) and strengthen its preparedness and response to health emergencies. The UN agency has been repeatedly criticized for taking too long to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.