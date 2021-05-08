UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Invites India To Work On Global Treaty On Pandemics

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:25 PM

EU Invites India to Work on Global Treaty on Pandemics

The European Union invited India on Saturday to join international efforts to draw up a global treaty on pandemics

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The European Union invited India on Saturday to join international efforts to draw up a global treaty on pandemics.

EU bosses and 27 heads of state met virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day to discuss their fight against the coronavirus as India is battling an unprecedented new wave of infections.

"The EU invited India to work towards an international treaty on pandemics within the framework of the WHO. In this context, we look forward to a successful Global Health Summit in Rome on 21 May 2021," their joint statement read.

The EU and India also committed to reform the World Health Organization (WHO) and strengthen its preparedness and response to health emergencies. The UN agency has been repeatedly criticized for taking too long to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi European Union Rome May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

53 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.