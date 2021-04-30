UrduPoint.com
EU Is Concerned Over Events Around Ukraine's Naftogaz

The European Union is seriously concerned over the events around Ukraine's Naftogaz state-owned energy company, where the management was recently replaced, and calls on Kiev to ensure that all management decisions are in line with corporate governance standards, the European Commission's spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Friday

"We are seriously concerned about these recent events at Naftogaz and we are calling upon the leadership of Ukraine to ensure that the management decisions at state-owned enterprises are taken in full accordance with the basic tenets of recognized corporate governance standards ... More comprehensive reaction will be issued shortly," Stano said at a briefing.

