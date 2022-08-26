EU Issues Erasmus Scholarships to 66 Russian Students for 2022-2023 Academic Year - EEAS

A total of 66 Russian students have received EU scholarships for taking master's degrees in Europe in 2022-2023, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) A total of 66 Russian students have received EU scholarships for taking master's degrees in Europe in 2022-2023, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said.

"This year, 66 Russian students have received the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters (EMJM) scholarships under the EU's Erasmus+ programme. The number of scholarship-winners from Russia continues to be high, confirming Russia's position as one of the top EMJM scholarship recipients worldwide," the EEAS said on its website on Thursday.

The EMJM's scholarships cover tuition fees, travel costs, and living allowances for the recipient to a pursue master's degree in a European university of choice.

France, Italy, and Belgium are the most popular academic destinations, the statement said.

EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer congratulated the Russian scholars and noted the importance "to preserve individual people-to-people contacts and opportunities for Russian people, in particular young people, to learn about Europe as it really is, from the inside," as quoted by the EEAS.

"While many joint activities between the EU and Russia have been discontinued, academic mobility programmes, including the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters, are still available to Russian student," he said.

The EU delegation to Russia organized a pre-departure orientation event for the Russian students on Thursday.