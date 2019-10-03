EU Issues Guideline on Handling Visa Applications of Russian Passport Holders From Donbas

The European Commission said on Thursday that it had sent EU member states guidance on how to handle visa applications by residents of non-government controlled areas of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions who hold Russian passports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The European Commission said on Thursday that it had sent EU member states guidance on how to handle visa applications by residents of non-government controlled areas of Ukraine 's Donetsk and Luhansk regions who hold Russian passports.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree streamlining the process of obtaining Russian citizenship by residents of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. According to the president, the measure is purely humanitarian and meant to protect these people's rights. He later expanded the waivers to all residents of the two eastern regions of Ukraine. The European Union pursues the policy of non-recognition of such Russian passports.

"The guidance sent provides a set of uniform treatment criteria to help Member States' consulates to establish the actual place of legal residence of Russian passport holders, as well as details on how to process visa applications by residents of the non-Government controlled areas of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions holding Russian passports," the commission said in a statement.

The paper in particular stipulates that "Schengen visa applicants who legally reside in the non-Government controlled areas of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions should lodge their visa application at Member States' consulates in Ukraine, regardless of the travel document they hold."

EU nations should also make it clear for Russian passport holders from Donbas that "Ukrainian nationals holding [Ukraine's] biometric passports do not need a visa to travel to the Schengen area," according to the statement.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.