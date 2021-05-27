EU, Japan Agree to Form Green Alliance to Expedite Carbon Neutrality Transition

The leaders of the European Union and Japan agreed to form the Green Alliance, which will accelerate energy transition, climate and environmental action, the European Council said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The leaders of the European Union and Japan agreed to form the Green Alliance, which will accelerate energy transition, climate and environmental action, the European Council said on Thursday.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga via video conference on Thursday.

"Today we reached a new important milestone, the EU-Japan Green Alliance. It is our commitment to be a leader in climate neutrality by 2050. And this ambitious alliance will boost cooperation in many areas: Energy transition, business and regulatory cooperation, innovation, environmental protection or sustainable finance," Charles Michel said following the summit.

By way of the EU-Japan Green Alliance, the EU and Japan aim to deepen their cooperation on energy transition, environmental protection, sustainable finance, business cooperation, and facilitating the transition in third countries.

In addition, the EU and Japan agreed to continue cooperation in foreign policy, security and global issues, such as COVID-19.