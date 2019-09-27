EU, Japan ink plan to to link Europe & Asia

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:48 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The EU and Japan on Friday signed an infrastructure agreement to link Europe and Asia.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker inked the accord to coordinate infrastructure, transport and digital projects connecting Europe and Asia.

The deal is part of the bloc's "Asia connectivity" strategy, launched last year.

The EU-Japan agreement repeatedly stresses the importance of projects being sustainable both environmentally and fiscally.

"Connectivity must be sustainable in financial terms -- we must bequeath to the next generation a more interconnected world, a cleaner environment and not mountains of debt," Juncker said in a speech before the signing ceremony.

"It's also a question of creating interconnections between allcountries in the world and not merely dependence on one country."

