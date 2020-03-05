EU Justice and Home Affairs Body to Discuss Aid to Greece on March 13 Amid Migrant Crisis

The Council of the EU's Justice and Home Affairs committee is set to meet to discuss assistance from the European Union to Athens amid the migration crisis in Greece, the EU institution said on Wednesday in a press release

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Council of the EU's Justice and Home Affairs committee is set to meet to discuss assistance from the European Union to Athens amid the migration crisis in Greece, the EU institution said on Wednesday in a press release.

The internal ministers of EU member states held an extraordinary Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation on the EU-Turkey border.

"The Council (Justice and Home Affairs) will meet on 13 March to further develop the EU's response to the needs expressed by Greece," the press release said.

The Council also welcomed the European Commission's decision to provide 350 million Euros ($390 million) to Greece immediately and the proposal to aid Athens with an additional 350 million euros amid the crisis.

Moreover, the Council urged Ankara to implement the "2016 Joint Statement with regard to all Member States."

In late February, Turkey announced it would not be able to prevent the flow of migrants and refugees following the recent increase in tensions in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, thus opening its border with the EU to those wishing to cross it. Soon after, thousands of migrants rushed to Turkey's border with Greece and Bulgaria trying to get into Europe.

Under the 2016 agreement between Turkey and the EU, Ankara promised to restrain the flow of migrants into the bloc, with Brussels pledging to provide funds to help Turkey care for the refugees.