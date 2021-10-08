EU Justice Chief Vows Action After Poland Challenges Primacy of European Law

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders promised on Thursday that the bloc will make every effort to defend its core principles, after the top Polish court challenged the primacy of European Union law.

"We are concerned about this situation. Our position is very clear about the primacy of EU law... We will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to have a full respect of those principles," he told a press conference.

Poland's constitutional court ruled earlier that national law had primacy over EU law in areas where they contradicted each other, putting the country on a collision course with the European Commission, the EU's executive arm.

The commission published a statement saying it would uphold the bloc's founding principles, namely the primacy of EU law over national law, including constitutional provisions, and the binding nature of all rulings passed by the European Court of Justice.

"The Commission will not hesitate to make use of its powers under the Treaties to safeguard the uniform application and integrity of Union law," it said.

Warsaw has been at odds with Brussels over Poland's judicial independence since the right-wing Law and Justice Party came to power in 2015. Opposition parties led a protest outside the top court's building in Warsaw on Thursday night to condemn the ruling party and demand that judges resign.