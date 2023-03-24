EU Justice Commissioner Discusses Sanctions Compliance With Georgian Foreign Minister

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders met with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on Friday to discuss democracy and rule of law, as well as compliance with EU sanctions during his visit to Tbilisi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders met with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on Friday to discuss democracy and rule of law, as well as compliance with EU sanctions during his visit to Tbilisi.

"Good meeting with Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) Minister of Foreign Affairs of (Georgia), on Georgia's commitments to democracy, rule of law and justice reforms. We also discussed EU sanctions policy & non-circumvention," Reynders tweeted.

Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held talks with Darchiashvili and stated that Georgia "belongs to the EU."

On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the new, 11th package of sanctions against Russia would include measures to address the circumvention of sanctions.

In March 2022, Georgia applied for the status of EU membership candidate along with Ukraine and Moldova. At a top-level summit in June of that year, the European Council granted candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, but not to Georgia, saying that Tbilisi had yet to implement the recommended reforms, including strengthening its democratic institutions, maintaining fundamental rights and freedoms, tackling corruption, combating organized crime, and involving civil society in decision-making processes.