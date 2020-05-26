EU Keeping Up Dialogue With China on Hong Kong - European Council President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The European Union considers preservation of Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy important and maintains dialogue with China, Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Chinese legislature proposed enacting security laws in Hong Kong that would outlaw subversive and secessionist activity, in the wake of last year's sweeping protests against amendments to extradition laws. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has backed the proposed security legislation.

"Of course, we attach great importance to the preservation of Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy in line with the basic law and the international commitments.

And we are in permanent dialogue also with the Chinese authorities in order to express our opinions and to defend our interests. And you know that we support also this important principle 'one country - two systems,'" Michel told a press conference.

On Sunday, Hong Kong police arrested more than 180 people protesting the new legislation despite a ban on public gatherings of more than eight people introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.