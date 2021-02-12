EU Keeps Confidentially Preparing Possible Russia Sanctions - Commission Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The European Union keeps confidentially preparing the new sanctions that may be imposed against Russia over the situation around opposition figure Alexey Navalny, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told RIA Novosti on Friday.

"I can only add that regarding such possible sanctions, work is ongoing. But the process of preparing, discussing and adopting [sanction] listings is confidential, so we are not going to comment further. As always, the delivery of results is subject to unanimity of all the Member States," Stano said.