EU Keeps Reviewing Situation on Belarusian Border to Decide on Sanctions

The European Union is continuing to assess the migration crisis at the Belarusian border, and stands ready to impose sanctions on Minsk if necessary, the European Commission's spokesman said on Monday

"In terms of misusing the migrants, we are reviewing the situation when it comes to the actions of the Belarusian Lukashenko regime and we will act as necessary," Peter Stano told a press briefing.

The bloc is ready to take further action with regard to sanctions on Belarus whenever all 27 member states agree that the time is right to increase pressure.

To this end, the EU is closely monitoring "different fronts" within Belarus, the official added.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accuse Belarus of letting migrants cross over to get back at the EU for imposing economic sanctions on it. Belarus argues it can no longer afford tough border security. The tensions have been escalating in recent weeks, with the bloc examining the possibility of a new sanctions package, now in connection with the migrant crisis.