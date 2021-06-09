UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Keeps Sanctions On Ex-Ukraine Leader, Despite Court Loss

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:19 PM

EU keeps sanctions on ex-Ukraine leader, despite court loss

The EU said Wednesday that Ukraine's former president Viktor Yanukovych and his son remain subject to asset freezes despite a court annulling an earlier decision to renew the sanctions

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The EU said Wednesday that Ukraine's former president Viktor Yanukovych and his son remain subject to asset freezes despite a court annulling an earlier decision to renew the sanctions.

Yanukovych -- and his son Oleksandr -- have been targeted by the EU since 2014 for embezzling state funds just before he was thrown out of power by mass protests.

The bloc's General Court ruled Wednesday that the EU had failed to provide proper justification for prolonging the measures in 2019.

But a spokesman for the bloc said that the pair "remain subject of EU restrictive measures" because the sanctions were extended again earlier this year using a different legal justification.

"The Ukrainian misappropriation sanctions regime is in place until March 6, 2022 and subject to review every year," EU spokesman Peter Stano said.

Yanukovych set off massive protests when he ditched an association accord with the EU, and then fled to Russia in early 2014 after a bloody crackdown in Kiev failed to quell the demonstrations.

The crisis sparked a standoff between Russia and the West after Moscow annexed the Crimea peninsula and was accused of fuelling a war in the east of Ukraine has killed more than 13,000 people.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev March 2019 Court

Recent Stories

96,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 minutes ago

Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra ..

9 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

16 seconds ago

221 criminals arrested during last month

18 seconds ago

Record setters Hassan, Cheptegei dismiss technolog ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N leader Javed Latif gets bail in treason case

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.