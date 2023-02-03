EU, Kiev Agree Reform of Constitutional Court, Judicial System 'Vital' for Ukraine

Ukraine needs to implement judicial and constitutional court reforms in order to achieve progress toward European Union accession, the EU and Ukraine said Friday in a joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Ukraine needs to implement judicial and constitutional court reforms in order to achieve progress toward European Union accession, the EU and Ukraine said Friday in a joint statement.

"We reaffirmed that comprehensive and consistent implementation of judicial reforms, in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission, including the reform of the Constitutional Court and the selection procedure of politically independent and qualified constitutional judges, remains vital for strengthening Ukraine's resilience and for progress on the enlargement process," the statement, released following the 24th EU-Ukraine summit in Kiev, said.

The EU praised Ukraine's recent efforts to move toward future EU membership and encouraged the country to continue on this path, pledging further assistance to Kiev in implementing reforms, according to the statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its special military operation. On June 23, EU heads of state approved candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. To start accession talks, the countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including wide-ranging reforms.

Zelenskyy has launched a major reshuffle in his government to fight corruption. On January 24, at least nine top civil servants, namely four deputy ministers and five regional governors were sacked, while several other high-ranking officials, including Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko and Deputy Head of Zelenskyy's office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced their resignation.� �