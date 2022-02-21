EU, Kiev Reach Deal on Deployment of Advisory Mission in Ukraine - Kuleba

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The European Union and Kiev have reached an agreement on the deployment of advisory training military mission in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

"We reached an agreement with the EU in principle that the EU will roll out advisory training military mission in Ukraine, these are not combat forces this is a new element in the cooperation between Ukraine and the EU," Kuleba told reporters.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also said that Kiev is waiting for a comprehensive proposal from the EU to strengthen the cybersecurity of Ukraine