EU, Kiev to Discuss Fostering Political Ties During Bilateral Summit on Tuesday - Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The European Union and Ukraine will discuss strengthening of bilateral political association and economic integration during a summit on Tuesday, according to a background brief issued by Brussels on Monday.

The meeting will take place in Brussels. The Ukrainian side is to be represented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will speak on behalf of the EU. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will be participating as well.

"Leaders will discuss the way forward with EU-Ukraine relations, including the strengthening of Ukraine's political association, economic integration and sectorial cooperation with the European Union on the basis of the Association Agreement (AA/DCFTA)," the document reads.

The document noted that the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area agreement had lead to a 65-percent increase in bilateral trade since its signing in 2016.

The EU leaders are also expected to reiterate support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Leaders will reaffirm the EU's support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and condemn Russian acts of aggression against Ukraine," the document affirms.

The bloc's higher-ups will also urge Kiev to accelerate its judiciary reforms.

"Leaders will agree on the importance of stepping up the efforts to reform the judiciary system (including the High Council of Justice), strengthen the rule of law and fight against corruption," the brief adds.

The association agreement between Kiev and Brussels was signed in 2014 and entered force in 2017.

The sides have been holding bilateral summits since 1997.