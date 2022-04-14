UrduPoint.com

EU Kills Last Opportunity For Weapons Exports To Russia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 06:50 PM

EU Kills Last Opportunity for Weapons Exports to Russia - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The fifth package of EU sanctions imposed on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine has killed the last opportunity for the bloc to supply weapons to the country, Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported on Thursday.

According to the broadcaster, a special item provided for weapons sales to Russia despite the 2014 sanctions if it fell within the framework contracts concluded before the introduction of a ban. After the start of Russia's special military operation, Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland harshly criticized the provision, leading to its nullification in the fifth package of EU sanctions.

According to the European Commission, EU weapons deliveries to Russia amounted to 39 million Euros ($42 million) in 2021.

The largest suppliers were France and Germany.

 On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

The European Union has also vowed to reduce its dependency on Russian energy. Last week, the bloc announced the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included a ban on imports of coal and other solid fossil fuels that serve as important sources of revenue for Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France European Union Germany Luhansk Donetsk Poland Lithuania February Million

Recent Stories

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine ..

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Authorities

23 minutes ago
 Police to take strict action against fugitive and ..

Police to take strict action against fugitive and drug dealers: DPO Abbottabad

23 minutes ago
 UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

23 minutes ago
 Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons d ..

Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons deputy speaker for April 15

27 minutes ago
 Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million year ..

Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million years found in south China

27 minutes ago
 PRC to train people to deal with natural calamitie ..

PRC to train people to deal with natural calamities

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.