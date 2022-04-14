EU Kills Last Opportunity for Weapons Exports to Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The fifth package of EU sanctions imposed on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine has killed the last opportunity for the bloc to supply weapons to the country, Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported on Thursday.

According to the broadcaster, a special item provided for weapons sales to Russia despite the 2014 sanctions if it fell within the framework contracts concluded before the introduction of a ban. After the start of Russia's special military operation, Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland harshly criticized the provision, leading to its nullification in the fifth package of EU sanctions.

According to the European Commission, EU weapons deliveries to Russia amounted to 39 million Euros ($42 million) in 2021.

The largest suppliers were France and Germany.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

The European Union has also vowed to reduce its dependency on Russian energy. Last week, the bloc announced the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included a ban on imports of coal and other solid fossil fuels that serve as important sources of revenue for Russia.